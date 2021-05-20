Sena compares WB-Centre tussle to Israel-Palestine conflict

Comparing the ongoing tussle between the Centre and West Bengal government to Israel-Palestine conflict, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece on Wednesday said that PM Narendra Modi-home minister Amit Shah duo has taken the defeat in the Assembly polls to heart and have decided to make Mamata Banerjee bow before the Centre.

Amid Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) action against Trinamool Congress legislators and West Bengal ministers in the Narada sting operation case, an editorial on Wednesday said that West Bengal governor was acting unconstitutionally and that he should be recalled.

On Monday, the CBI arrested West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former party legislator Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada bribery case sparking another row between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government. The editorial said that the attempts were being made to create political instability in the state.

Taking on WB governor Jagdeep Dhankar, the editorial said, “Dhankar said that he gave the go-ahead for action against the legislators. The conduct of the governor is against the constitution… Attempts are being made to create instability and unrest in West Bengal ... the governor should be immediately recalled,” said the editorial. It further said that the political career of Dhankar has not been “sparkling”. “He has not done anything great in his politics. Therefore, if he has been given a specific brief to harass a woman chief minister given by the Centre, then the National Women’s Commission must take cognizance of it.”

The editorial Marathi daily added that the action against TMC MLAs is “political vendetta”. “They were caught on camera taking bribes in the 2014 Narada string operation. But why no action against the other two accused - Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari - who are now with the BJP? Have they become clean since they are now in the BJP?” it asked.

It added that the struggle between the Centre and Banerjee will give a “new direction to the country”. “There was no reason for Modi-Shah to take the victory of Mamata Banerjee to heart... If the Centre has decided to make the victorious Mamata bow before them, it is not good democracy.”

The Pydhonie police on Tuesday registered a case against chief managing director and editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News TV Suresh Chavhanke and two others panelists of a TV show aired on May 13, for allegedly showing objectionable content on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and outraging religious feelings of a community. The FIR is based on the complaint filed by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary, Raza Academy, Mumbai. Raza Academy president Saeed Noori said, “The content has hurt the religious sentiments of the community.” “Senior police officers will take call on the probe,” said Subhash Dudhgaonkar, senior inspector, Pydhonie police station.