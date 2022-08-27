Sena factions disagree over Anand Dighe’s heir on his death anniversary

Thane: A war of words erupted between two Shiv Sena factions in Thane city on the occasion of the death anniversary of the late Sena leader Anand Dighe on Friday. Member of Parliament, Rajan Vichare remarked that the people of Thane will show who is the real political heir of Dighe in the elections, while chief minister Eknath Shinde remarked that some people have not been able to digest that he has a formed stable government. Vichare and Shinde had both participated in two different events organised at Shaktisthal, Dighe’s memorial in Thane.

“Thane city developed under the leadership of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. People are aware of this. Shinde faction can claim that they are taking the legacy of Balasaheb and Dighe ahead, however, it will soon be crystal clear who the real heir of Dighe is in the elections. Merely installing his photo is not enough, photos are fictional,” said Vichare, who paid his respect early morning.

Responding, Shinde later said, “Few people still claim that this government is unstable and it will not stay. They are unable to digest that we have moved ahead and taken historic decisions in two months. They do not believe that I will be able to balance the huge responsibility. However, this is the people’s government and it is here to stay for a long time. We will continue to serve people with the blessings of Balasaheb and Dighe.”

Dighe died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after a road accident on August 26, 2001.

The chief minister said that Dighe’s presence is felt even today. “He took forward Balasaheb’s Hindutva and thus the people loved him. We fought a tough battle and won. It was Dighe’s dream to have a chief minister from Thane which is now fulfilled. Our agenda is simple -- to give justice to the common man,” Shinde said after he paid tribute to his mentor Dighe.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks were present on the occasion, including Shiv Sena spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, MLC Ravindra Pathak, BJP city president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare. The chief minister also released two books based on Dighe’s life and inaugurated a mobile health centre of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The free mobile clinic service will have doctors, nurses, ward boys and sanitation workers. It will visit tribal areas in the city to provide free healthcare facilities.