Sena (UBT) appoints 10 divisional leaders to prep for Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: With an eye on maximising the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has replicated the party’s organisational structure in Mumbai for the rest of the state and appointed 10 divisional leaders with responsibility of Lok Sabha constituencies. The divisional leaders will work as a link between Thackeray and district chiefs of the party, enabling continuous monitoring of these constituencies. The announcement to this effect was made in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Monday.

As of now, Shiv Sena (UBT) has chiefs and co-ordinators for every district in the state, whereas in Mumbai, the party organisation revolves around 12 divisions that encompass 36 assembly seats, and each division is headed by a vibhag pramukh (divisional head).

Divisional leaders named by the party on Monday include MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Vinayak Raut, Rajan Vichare, Anil Desai; former MPs Anant Gite and Chandrakant Khaire; and legislators Bhaskar Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar and Sunil Prabhu.

“The structure of vibhag pramukh in Mumbai has helped the party to monitor the situation in assembly constituencies effectively and to strengthen the party organisation. This setup of divisional leaders in the state with responsibility for Lok Sabha constituencies will help the party establish regular connections with local party leaders and party leadership. Divisional leaders will tour the constituencies and mobilise the party workers for upcoming polls,” said a party office-bearer.

Sunil Prabhu, one of the new divisional leaders, said, “ We will all visit the constituencies to prepare the local party organisation for Lok Sabha polls. We will ensure effective implementation of party policies and plan campaigns to connect the common man with the party.”

—--------

Divisional Heads

1. Sanjay Raut (Northern Maharashtra and Pune) - Nashik, Dindori, Jalgaon, Raver, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nagar, Shirdi, Pune, Baramati, Shirur, Maval (3 assembly areas of Pune).

2. Anant Gite (Raigad) - Raigad, Maval (3 assembly areas from Raigad)

3. Bhaskar Jadhav (Eastern Vidarbha) - Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli

4. Chandrakant Khaire (Marathwada) - Sambhaji Nagar, Jalana.

5. Vinayak Raut (Kokan) - Ratnagiri-Sindhudurga

6. Arvind Sawant (Western Vidarbha) - Buldhana, Akola, Amaravati, Yavatmal-Washim, Wardha

7. Rajan Vichare (Thane-Palghar) - Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar

8. Ravindra Vaikar (Marathwada) - Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani

9. Anil Desai (Western Maharashtra) - Satara, Madha, Sangali, Kolhapur, Hatkangale

10. Sunil Prabhu - Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed.