Sena (UBT) gets yet another shock as Sachin Ahir defects to Shinde-led Sena

MUMBAI: Days after the defection of six of its MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) received yet another jolt on Tuesday when its MLC Sachin Ahir also joined the ranks of the defectors. Ahir, a prominent trade union leader and former MLA from Worli, was a close aide of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Shinde has fielded Ahir for the legislative council’s deputy chairperson poll scheduled for Wednesday.

Mumbai, Jun 30 (ANI): Former Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir joins the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and files his nomination for the Deputy Chairman position in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde present. (@Devendra_Office X/ANI Photo) (@Devendra_Office X)

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Ahir’s defection has come as a huge shock for the Thackeray faction. With him out of the party, the next assembly election could be tough for Aaditya, current MLA from Worli—Ahir was elected from there in 2009 and has a significant following in the area. Shinde is said to be likely to field him opposite Aaditya in the next elections.

The poaching of Ahir happened when Uddhav and Aaditya were busy with damage-control operations in the constituencies of the six defector MPs. The news became public when Ahir, along with CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, went to the legislature secretary’s office to file his nomination as a sitting Shiv Sena legislator and Mahayuti candidate even before he formally joined the party that evening.

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{{^usCountry}} When questioned about this sleight of hand and whether the provisions of the anti-defection law would apply to Ahir, Shinde said, “Whatever job I do is foolproof. Ahir was elected as an MLC from the Shiv Sena, which is now with me.” The deputy CM was non-committal when asked if Ahir would be fielded against Aaditya in the assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When questioned about this sleight of hand and whether the provisions of the anti-defection law would apply to Ahir, Shinde said, “Whatever job I do is foolproof. Ahir was elected as an MLC from the Shiv Sena, which is now with me.” The deputy CM was non-committal when asked if Ahir would be fielded against Aaditya in the assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahir’s significance to Sena (UBT)

Ahir was the de facto manager of Aaditya Thackeray’s election machinery in 2019 and 2024. The 2024 election was particularly tough for Aaditya with the Sena fielding Milind Deora and Raj Thackeray also putting up a candidate. But he won, and Ahir’s contribution to his victory was significant.

On Tuesday morning, Ahir called Aaditya and informed him about his decision to quit the party. He also sent letters resigning from the party and trade union posts to Uddhav Thackeray, saying he was resigning “due to unavoidable reasons”.

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According to BJP insiders, Ahir was in talks with their party before he spoke with Sena leaders. However, since his old constituency, Worli, is with the Sena in the alliance, he chose to join that party.

A furious Aaditya did not mince words while speaking to media persons. “Those who were close to us, who were given everything by the party, have defected for their selfish interests,” he said. “I gave one (BMC) ward committee to his daughter, another civic committee to his brother. We made him a deputy leader in the party. He heads our unions. What more could we have done?”

He, however, insisted that Ahir’s departure would not affect the party in his constituency. “People may come and go but the Shiv Sena is strong in the Worli-Parel area,” he said.

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Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde, pointing out that he had defeated Ahir in 2014, said the party would not be affected by his defection. He, however, advised party leadership to introspect on why it happened. “Our seniors should have introspected on why people were leaving and been more vigilant. I knew what he was up to,” he remarked. According to Sena (UBT) insiders, the Thackerays often preferred Ahir over Shinde to handle party affairs in Worli.

Meanwhile, Ahir refused to respond to Aaditya’s remarks. “I fulfilled whatever responsibilities I was asked to handle,” he said. “I will respond to the allegations made against me at an appropriate time.”

The Shinde Sena politicians in the legislative council deputy speaker race—outgoing deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Krupal Tumane, Chandrakant Raghuvanshi and Manisha Kayande—were also taken by surprise at Ahir’s selection by Shinde.

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Who is Sachin Ahir?

Nephew of gangster-politician Arun Gawli, Ahir, 54, entered public life in the early nineties with Gawli’s blessing. During the dispute between mill workers’ unions and mill owners over textile mill land in Mumbai, he took control of the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh, the only legally recognised trade union of the city’s mill workers. Rival unions accused him of not looking after the workers’ interests, as government policies eventually enabled the owners to sell the mill land in Central Mumbai.

Ahir began his political journey with the Congress, switching to the NCP when Sharad Pawar formed the party. Following his assembly win in 2009, he was made a minister by Pawar. In the 2014 assembly elections, he was defeated by the Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde by a margin of over 23,000 votes. In 2019, when Aaditya decided to contest from Worli, the Thackerays convinced Ahir to join the party, and in 2022, he was made a member of the legislative council.