PALGHAR: Two days after Shiv Sena workers assaulted and abused staff at a Palghar hospital during a dispute over the treatment and discharge of injured Govindas, party chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday suspended Palghar city unit chief Rahul Gharat and announced that he would be expelled from the party.

‘Sena will never condone violence against doctors’: Shinde suspends Palghar city chief after Palghar hospital assault

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The police had booked 17 people after the incident at Relieef Hospital in Palghar early Saturday. Those named in the FIR include Shiv Sena’s Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, Gharat and Rohit Gavit, son of party MLA Rajendra Gavit.

Shinde, taking serious cognisance of the incident, said the party would not protect anyone who took the law into their own hands. Gharat, who allegedly slapped a hospital staff member during the altercation, surrendered before the Palghar police on Monday and was subsequently remanded in police custody for a day by a judicial magistrate.

“If something wrong was done by the hospital, they should have used the legal remedy. Taking the law into their hands cannot be tolerated, and the party will not shield such people,” Shinde said while in Goa to attend the Western Zonal Council meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} “Shiv Sena does not and will never condone violence against doctors or any healthcare professional. The incident in Palghar is deeply regrettable and completely unacceptable,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shiv Sena does not and will never condone violence against doctors or any healthcare professional. The incident in Palghar is deeply regrettable and completely unacceptable,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shinde also made it clear that the action would not be limited to Gharat. “No one involved in this incident will be spared. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible, irrespective of their position or political affiliation. No party worker or leader involved will be protected or shielded,” he said.

“There is no place for violence in a democracy. If there are grievances or disputes, they must be addressed through lawful and legal remedies and not through intimidation or violence,” Shinde added.

Gharat was arrested after surrendering to the Palghar police in connection with the case. He was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class S R Bansal, who remanded him in police custody for a day to assist the investigation.

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The case followed a dispute over the discharge and hospital bill of five Govindas injured while attempting to break a Dahi Handi organised by Shiv Sena. Hospital staff alleged that the group abused doctors, threatened to vandalise the premises and entered the restricted ICU. CCTV footage reportedly captured Gharat slapping receptionist Vivek Zinga. The incident has drawn criticism as it comes nearly two months after Dombivli corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulted a doctor on July 6.

Shinde said doctors and healthcare workers must be able to perform their duties without fear and reiterated that violence against them would not be tolerated.

(With inputs from Pankaj S Raut)