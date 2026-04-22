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Senior bank executive loses 98 lakh in share trading scam

Senior bank executive loses ₹98 lakh in share trading scam

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A senior executive of a bank in Mumbai was duped of 97.78 lakh allegedly by cyber fraudsters who lured him with fake share market investment schemes promising high returns, police said on Wednesday.

Senior bank executive loses 98 lakh in share trading scam

The accused posed as representatives of a reputed investment advisory firm to gain the victim's trust, and projected inflated profits on a fraudulent mobile application. The complainant, a 44-year-old resident of Chembur, works as an Assistant Vice President at a leading bank.

In February, the victim received a WhatsApp link from an unknown number and was subsequently added to groups. The female caller claimed to be an assistant to an investment advisor. When the victim searched the name online, the profile appeared to belong to a senior official of a reputed firm, a police official added.

The fraudsters then persuaded the banker to download a mobile application. After registering his mobile number and completing KYC formalities on the app, he was encouraged to invest in share trading. Initially, he invested 50,000 and saw a five per cent return reflected on the app.

 
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