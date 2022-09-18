Senior citizen in Bandra assaulted, robbed of 25K

Mumbai: A 78-year-old woman, resident of Bandra was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two persons when she was returning home after withdrawing cash from the bank on Thursday.

The victim, Tudi Joseph Mathews sustained an injury to her face and head. The Bandra police have registered a robbery case against two unidentified persons and have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the victim is retired and lives at Boran Road in Bandra West along with her elder brother and two sisters. On September 15 afternoon, the victim went to Bank of India, Hill Road to withdraw money. She withdrew ₹15,000 from the bank and was also carrying ₹10,000. She kept all her money in her purse.

“The incident occurred when she was on her way home. Two persons between 20 to 25-year-old might have followed her from the bank and as soon as she reached the municipal garden, one of the accused pushed her from behind and she fell to the ground sustaining an injury on her face. Another accused then hit her head to the ground while his associate snatched her purse with ₹25,000,” said senior police inspector Rajesh Devare of the Bandra police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused then fled from the spot. The victim called her niece and narrated the incident, she came and took her to Bhabha hospital. She has undergone an X-ray as there was swelling on her face and forehead, said the victim’s relative. She along with her niece then visited the Bandra police station and registered an FIR.

Based on the statement given by the victim, a police team visited the crime scene and got the CCTV footage of the vicinity in which some of the footage of the accused is captured. “We have launched a manhunt. It appears that the accused are not from the Bandra area so we are checking the past criminal record of the city and will soon arrest the accused,” said Devare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}