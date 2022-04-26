Setback for Raj Thackeray's rally amid row in Maharashtra over loudspeakers

In what could be a setback for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray ahead of his scheduled rally on May 1, the Aurangabad Police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district amid the raging loudspeaker controversy in Maharashtra. Restrictions will remain in force in the district till May 9.

The order, issued by Aurangabad Police commissioner Nikhil Gupta after exercising powers under Section 37(1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act, mentions that political parties opposed to the MNS's plan of chanting Hanuman Chalisa were also set to organise agitations. It cited the need to maintain peace in the wake of Maharashtra Day, Eid and other festivals being celebrated during this period.

What are the restrictions?

The gathering of five or more people is strictly prohibited in any public place.

A person cannot carry weapons, swords, sticks, guns, etc.

A person cannot carry any inflammable substance.

No announcements can be made.

Songs or sounds which can hamper public peace are prohibited.

Demonstrations and sit-ins are restricted.

Raj Thackeray had earlier announced that he would be holding a rally on May 1 to protest against the recital of azaan from loudspeakers at mosques. He has also demanded that these loudspeakers be removed by May 3. According to MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, the MNS chief decided to perform 'Maha aarti' at their local temples across the state, on May 3, using loudspeakers, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya.

