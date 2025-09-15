NAVI MUMBAI: Seven estranged couples on the brink of divorce chose to reconcile during a special Lok Adalat held at the Belapur Family Court on Saturday. Seven estranged couples reconcile during Lok Adalat in Belapur

Of the 98 matrimonial disputes taken up during the sitting, seven couples withdrew their divorce petitions and agreed to start afresh, bringing relief to their families and children.

“In matrimonial disputes, the first option is always reconciliation. If warring spouses come together by resolving their issues through counselling, it strengthens the marital institution, which is the backbone of the family system. Small tiffs and fights are natural in every relationship, but it is not desirable to sever marital ties on the basis of normal wear and tear in spousal relationships,” said family court judge Subhash R Kafre.

To celebrate the moment, the reunited couples were presented with Nanda Saukhyabhare certificates and gifts by the Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association. “Every settlement is a step toward reducing bitterness and ensuring emotional security for children,” noted Bar Association President, advocate Sunil Mokal.

Currently, 1,772 matrimonial and maintenance-related cases are pending in Belapur courts, of which 98 were listed for settlement in this Lok Adalat. District Judge-3 P. A. Sane and advocate Dimple Chandra served as panel members, assisted by counsellors, bar members, and court staff.

The reconciled couples were at different stages of divorce proceedings, some pending for more than five years, while others had been filed recently. They will now live together on a trial basis to assess if they can resolve their differences.

This is the first instance of reconciliation recorded at the Belapur Family Court since its formation in 2023. The outcome, officials said, highlights the combined efforts of the judiciary, lawyers, and counsellors in reducing bitterness and saving families from prolonged legal battles.

The next Lok Adalat in Belapur is scheduled for December.