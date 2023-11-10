Sex racket run by 17-yr-old girl busted in Navi Mumbai; 4 women rescued

Navi Mumbai: The police busted a flesh trade racket allegedly run by a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Navi Mumbai and rescued four women who were forced into prostitution. The girls hail from Nepal and Bihar, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police raided the hotel in Vashi on Tuesday after sending a decoy customer there, the official from APMC police station said.

The accused girl, a final year student of fashion design from Andheri, would give some part of the money received from prostitution to the girls and keep the rest for herself, said the FIR.

“The girl’s family believed that she was working as a part-time model to support her college education, however, she was trapping people on dating apps. Her modus operandi was to find customers on these apps. After her profile matched theirs, she would chat for some time to confirm whether the person was genuine and then offer them sexual services by giving them options to choose from various models. She would charge them ₹50,000 per model,” police inspector Atul Aher from AHTU.

“For the last two months, our decoy customer had been chatting with her. Once the profile matched, they started chatting. The girl then made sexual advances and shared her nude pictures. The deal was struck for four men and from ₹50,000, it was brought down to ₹30,000 per head. So the deal was finalised at a total of ₹1.20 lakh,” PI Aher said.

She was asked to meet with the models at a hotel near Satra Plaza at Vashi on Tuesday where the AHTU team laid a trap and nabbed her and rescued the four models.

“The rescued models have acted in small roles in serials. The girl told us that to meet the needs of her lifestyle, she got into this,” Aher added. The models were sent to a rehabilitation home while the 17-year-old was sent to a Juvenile correctional home. The rescued models were aged 20, 21, 24 and 30.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act-1956, the police added.

