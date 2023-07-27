Kirit Somaiya’s sleazy video clip appears genuine: Police

Nine days after a Marathi news channel aired a sex video clip featuring BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, a senior Mumbai police officer on Wednesday said that it appeared to be genuine.

Mumbai, India - May 29, 2023: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya files complaint in connection with the BMC Land Aquisition Scam of Dahisar with Mumbai Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Worli Office, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

“We examined the video clip, and after a preliminary analysis we found that it was not morphed. However, it has not been sent to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina to ascertain its genuineness or otherwise. So, we cannot say for sure if the clip was morphed, or genuine,” the IPS officer, who is privy to the investigation, said.

The crime branch is taking the help of the cyber police, the officer said. “We have not recorded anyone’s statement till now.”

On July 17, the news channel ran the video of the former MP from Mumbai North-East, triggering a political storm. The next day, home minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a police probe after leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve handed over a pen drive that contained eight video clips to the presiding officer. Danve alleged that Somaiya had blackmailed and coerced the women who were seen in the videos for his sexual gratification.

Following Fadnavis’s announcement, the investigation into the obscene video clips was handed over to unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch, police officers said. The crime branch then contacted the news channel and sought the video from them, they added.

Somaiya, who has fashioned himself as Mumbai’s anti-corruption crusader – running high-decibel campaigns against past and present political opponents like Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Parab, Uddhav Thackeray and Hasan Mushrif – has found himself isolated as none of his party colleagues have come to his defence after the sleazy video surfaced.

