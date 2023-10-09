Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah Rukh Khan gets a security upgrade in Maharashtra; he will foot the bill

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2023 04:51 PM IST

The Maharashtra government decided to raise the security cover for Shah Rukh Khan in view of threats received by the actor

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has upgraded security cover for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the Y-plus category after multiple threats to the actor’s life, people familiar with the matter said.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan addresses a press conference on the success of his film 'Jawan' at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai (ANI File Photo)

Khan will pay for the expenditure incurred by the state government on his security.

A senior police officer said the state government’s decision to upgrade Khan’s security comes against the backdrop of threats received after the release of his films, Pathan and Jawan.

The actor was earlier protected by two police constables.

Under Y-plus security cover, six police officers would be deployed in three shifts to protect Shah. Besides, five more police personnel have been posted at the actor’s house in Bandra West’s Bandstand.

A formal order upgrading the actor’s security was issued by the Maharashtra government on October 5 instructing the State Intelligence Department (SID) to immediately increase the security cover on a payment basis till the next meeting of the high-level committee which reviews security cover vis-a-vis threats faced by individuals.

The order also instructed all superintendents and commissioners of police in Maharashtra to ensure security during the actor’s visits, engagements and stay in their respective jurisdiction and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

