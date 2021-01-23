Shankar Mahadevan turns traffic cop for a day in Navi Mumbai

For a month, the Navi Mumbai traffic police has asked the residents to man traffic for two hours a day at any junction of their choice. The residents who wish to join the initiative ‘One Day With Police’, which is a part of a month-long road safety campaign will have to register themselves.

The residents acting as traffic cop will also give a thank you card to those who follow traffic norms while those flouting rules would be given a warning card.

The initiative was inaugurated by singer and musician Shankar Mahadevan on Friday morning. After the inauguration, Mahadevan himself became a traffic cop and took to the streets to regulate traffic.

The traffic department of Navi Mumbai is conducting the road safety campaign from January 18 to February 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Purushottam Karad, said, “As per the government norms, there should not be crowding of people and yet there needs to be public participation. In order to fulfil this, we started this initiative wherein people can register themselves via the traffic department’s website.”

People can then choose their preferred time, day and the junction among the 31 junctions listed in the website. The person would be accompanied by a traffic cop and would be helped to control the traffic.

“The one who will complete two hours of managing the traffic will get an e-certificate from traffic police,” Karad said.

During the inauguration, Mahadevan appealed to the citizens to become more aware of the traffic norms and encouraged them to participate in this initiative. He also took to the streets and regulated the traffic for a while and thanked the drivers for following the traffic rules and gave them roses and thank you cards. He also appealed to the drivers violating the traffic rules to abide by the rules of the road.