Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after eight days

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. He was advised by the doctors to take complete rest for the next few days. He was at the hospital for the last eight days.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb has been discharged from hospital today and is in good health. He will be resting at home as advised by his doctors,” tweeted Nawab Malik, minority affairs minister and chief spokesperson of NCP on Wednesday.

On April 25, Pawar was operated for a mouth ulcer. He was admitted to the hospital for a postoperative procedure that was conducted on April 21.

Before that, he had undergone gallbladder surgery after being diagnosed with multiple stones in the gallbladder on April 12.

Pawar underwent laparoscopic surgery (keyhole surgery) which requires a minimal invasive surgical procedure.

