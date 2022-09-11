Sharad Pawar re-elected as NCP chief, trains his guns on Modi
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at its extended working committee meeting in Delhi on Saturday re-elected Sharad Pawar as the party president for the next four years.
In his speech, Pawar attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the remission granted to 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and the killings of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Pawar referred to how Modi had spoken about gender equality and respect for women in his Independence Day speech. “But soon after, the people who were involved in this heinous crime and were convicted in it were granted remission by the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] government in Gujarat,” he said, while calling for a programme to counter the BJP.
The party’s national convention scheduled to be held in Delhi on Sunday will see discussions on this issue.
“We are witnessing a different situation in the country today,” Pawar said, adding that it was the first time in the history of independent India that farmers had to launch an agitation on the borders of Delhi, seeking the repeal of the three farm laws.
NCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said, “In political affairs, Pawar saheb and the NCP will play an important role in the coming times.”
He pointed to how leaders across the political spectrum like chief ministers and regional satraps like Nitish Kumar (Bihar), K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav consulted Pawar.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: One of A Kind
“On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.” The best kind of kindness is that which is performed behind the scenes and seeks no attention or reward itself. ** “Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle.” ** 'My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.'
-
Despite negative DNA report, POCSO court refuses to discharge man accused of sexual assault
A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012) court has refused to discharge the cousin of a minor girl, who was found pregnant, though the DNA profiling did not support the case against him. The court accepted the statement of the survivor that the accused had sexually assaulted her while she was in relationship with another man who was responsible for her pregnancy. A case was registered against him.
-
Tawde is BJP in-charge in Bihar
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde's appointment as in-charge of party affairs in Bihar is seen as an elevation of the leader who was once sidelined in state politics. His Maharashtra colleague and party's OBC face Pankaja Munde however failed to get any key responsibility in the internal reshuffle the party initiated this week. Tawde and Munde, who is national secretary were sidelined towards the end of the BJP-led government's tenure during 2014-19.
-
Ludhiana | Intoxicant pills, 1.5kg opium recovered, four arrested
Police recovered 37,600 intoxicating pills and 1.5kg opium with the arrest of four persons in separate cases in the city. In the first case, the CIA Staff 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested Tosif Alam of Tibba Road, a native of Kishanganj, Bihar, with 37,600 pills intoxicating pills. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused was nabbed near Geeta Nagar when he was crossing the area on a motorcycle.
-
Monsoon session: Assembly likely to hold five sittings
The Monsoon session of the state legislature from September 19 is likely to hold five sittings during which the government proposes to table replacing bills for three ordinances that were promulgated after the budget session. The three ordinance replacing bills that are likely to be tabled are Uttar Pradesh Maharishi Soochna Praudyogik Vishwavidyalya (amendment) Ordinance-2022, General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules 1985-Rule 12 (Sansodhan aur Vidhimanyakaran) Ordinance-2022 and the Intermediate Education (amendment) Ordinance-2022.
