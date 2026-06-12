Mumbai: State cultural affairs minister and Mumbai Suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police to register an FIR over the alleged illegal pruning of 63 trees at Chitrakut Ground in Andheri West by a hoarding contractor and a land lessee last year.

Shelar orders FIR over illegal pruning of 63 trees in Andheri

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During a review meeting at the Mumbai Suburban collector’s office on Thursday, local BJP corporator Rupesh Sawarkar raised the issue, alleging that no action had been taken despite repeated complaints to the civic body. He claimed that the trees along Link Road were pruned without permission as they obstructed the visibility of hoardings installed by a private advertising firm.

According to a statement issued by Shelar’s office, BMC officials acknowledged during the meeting that the trees had been pruned and informed the minister that a preliminary complaint had been submitted to the concerned ward office and the Amboli police. However, Sawarkar pointed out that no FIR had been registered so far.

Taking serious note of the matter, Shelar directed the BMC and police authorities to immediately register an FIR against those found responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} “The advertising company and the contractor, who is the lessee of the land, have indulged in several illegal activities. They have also failed to hand over the land to the government despite its reservation for a fire station. The authorities, too, have not acted against them,” Sawarkar alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The advertising company and the contractor, who is the lessee of the land, have indulged in several illegal activities. They have also failed to hand over the land to the government despite its reservation for a fire station. The authorities, too, have not acted against them,” Sawarkar alleged. {{/usCountry}}