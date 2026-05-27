The last time I met Shereen Ratnagar, I asked her about the political clamour surrounding India’s first Prime Minister. She glanced at the cello-taped image of Jawaharlal Nehru fixed to her door and offered a feisty response. “Charlatanism and an unceasing ability to chatter cannot be mistaken for intellect,” she declared. Such opposition to entrenched power, whether political or academic, was the hallmark of one of India’s most distinguished archaeologists who died in Mumbai on Monday aged 82.

Shereen Ratnagar: An archaeologist who went beyond history

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Ratnagar studied at Mumbai’s JB Petit High School and at Deccan College in Pune where Professor Hasmukh Dhirajlal Sankalia, the founding father of modern Indian archaeology and her mentor, insisted she pursue rigorous scientific training. This included learning the cuneiform at the Institute of Archaeology, University College London and spending a formative year in Iraq as a Fellow of the British School of Archaeology in Baghdad.

But her expertise lay in the Indus Valley Civilisation, or Harappan history, with a focus on its complex trade networks, social structures, and decline. Her PhD thesis, published by Oxford University Press as Encounters: The Westerly Trade of the Harappa Civilization (1981), which she considered her best work, established her authority. Her research confirmed extensive westerly exchanges, documenting Harappan artifacts found as far as Iraq. Upon joining Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), she embraced a more theoretical, socially-oriented approach, moving beyond the simplistic view that every foreign object represented “trade.” She suggested it could be a marriage gift, tribute, or evidence of movement by pastoralists.

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{{^usCountry}} Her fieldwork, which included site-work at Lothal and Dholavira, was grounded in an uncompromising belief that “Archaeology is not history. Archaeology deals with the immediate and the tangible”. She insisted that a mound must be mapped before digging, following the sequence of strata, as “All data will be lost once the excavation begins”. This intellectual rigour informed her analysis of carnelian bead production in Rajpipla, where she rejected the idea of primordial, hereditary craft, concluding that the work was performed by tribal people as the “cheapest paid labour”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her fieldwork, which included site-work at Lothal and Dholavira, was grounded in an uncompromising belief that “Archaeology is not history. Archaeology deals with the immediate and the tangible”. She insisted that a mound must be mapped before digging, following the sequence of strata, as “All data will be lost once the excavation begins”. This intellectual rigour informed her analysis of carnelian bead production in Rajpipla, where she rejected the idea of primordial, hereditary craft, concluding that the work was performed by tribal people as the “cheapest paid labour”. {{/usCountry}}

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This commitment to evidence propelled her into several high-profile confrontations. She challenged the sanctity of foundational figures like John Marshall, the British archaeologist credited with modernising the field in India. Ratnagar claimed that Marshall, stationed in Shimla, was present for only one season of excavation and “concocted a footnote” regarding the prestige of the so-called Pashupati seal. She also critiqued the colonial practice of limiting the publication of finds, noting that hardly 30% of objects found in Marshall’s excavations were ever published, asking, “So where are the rest?”.

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As a professor at JNU, from which she retired in 2000, she demonstrated an unrelenting willingness to challenge the status quo of all hues. She served as an expert witness for the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ayodhya title suit litigation. In her book Ayodhya: Archaeology after Excavation, co-authored in 2007, she used stratigraphic archaeology to argue that the purported temple pillar bases beneath the Babri Masjid were merely “clumps of bricks... too feeble to support the weight.” This view challenged the official findings and was supported by dissenting scholars. The court however, dismissed her argument eventually.

Her later work focused on challenging entrenched interpretations of the Indus Civilisation. In The Magic in the Image: Women in Clay at Mohenjo-daro and Harappa (2018), she argued that the ubiquitous female terracotta figurines were not Mother Goddesses but were part of “magic rituals or domestic cults” spurred by the uncertainties and stresses of emergent city life. She used these artifacts to controversially reject the notion of the Indus as a “peaceful realm”, interpreting crude, nude male figurines as representing an underclass or prisoners of war. She also challenged the traditional naming of monumental figures, arguing that the Great Bath was for a royal investiture ritual, not religious purification, and that the famous “Dancing Girl” was a misnomer, an Edwardian-era projection influenced by British officers’ view of nautch girls.

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She rebutted those who conflated the Indus Valley Civilisation with Hindu nationalist narratives, such as claims about the existence of a grand “Sarasvati Civilisation” or that ancient terracotta figurines proved the 8,000-year continuity of traditions like sindoor and mangal sutra. Such arguments, she noted, were “simply trivia,” observing that many traditions, like wearing beads or bangles, are common worldwide and that tradition by definition must change.

Ratnagar, who died in Mumbai after a brief illness, believed that “the past is the glue that keeps us together”. Her legacy is that of a scholar who viewed archaeology not as a tool for national myth-making, but as a discipline demanding rigorous, comparative science.