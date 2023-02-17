Shinde goes against Union govt stand, assures OPS in Sindhudurg

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said his government would consider implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Shinde’s comments, made at a function of teachers’ association, in Sindhudurg district on Thursday, gain significance as just three weeks ago, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis had said during a campaign speech that he was not “negative” about OPS.

If Maharashtra does decide to implement the OPS it would be the first BJP-ruled state (though in alliance) to fly in the face of the centre’s stance on OPS.

Both Prime Minister and Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the party’s stand in favour of the New Pension Scheme at the union budget presented earlier this month. It is their view that it is fiscally more prudent.

However, the Opposition, notably the Congress has been at the forefront of implementing OPS – most recently in Himachal Pradesh.

Eknath Shinde was speaking at the inaugural session of the 17th state conference of Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Committee, at Vengurla, in Sindhudurg district when he said, “We will find a positive way out over the teachers’ demand for OPS, after studying the legal and financial aspects of the issue.” Teachers and other government employees have been pressing for its implementation.

This is the second instance that Maharashtra CM has promised to think about implementing OPS. The last time was also during a campaign speech in Thane last month. Devendra Fadnavis however while on the one hand had suggested he will think positively about OPS, has also pointed out that it was “not possible to revive the OPS as it will create an additional burden of ₹1.10 lakh crore on the state exchequer”.