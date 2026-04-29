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Shinde offers farmer leader Bachchu Kadu council berth but with strings

BJP's Eknath Shinde offers peasant leader Bachchu Kadu a legislative council seat, but Kadu must merge his party with Shiv Sena, ahead of May elections.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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MUMBAI: To expand his footprint in Vidarbha, a stronghold of his alliance partner, the BJP, deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has offered a legislative council berth to peasant leader Bachchu Kadu. But there’s a rider – Kadu would have to merge his local party, Prahar Janshakti, with the Sena.

On Monday, Kadu met Sena minister Uday Samant, who tried to persuade him to accept the offer. But Kadu, it appears, was unmoved. (HT ARCHIVE)

The offer comes ahead of biennial elections to ten legislative council seats scheduled for May 12. For both Shinde and Kadu, the timing is just right. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis first set up a committee to examine the farm loan waiver demand following a protest held by Kadu in October and subsequently announced a 35,000-crore loan waiver scheme for farmers in March. Kadu is keen on the berth, but not at the cost of the party he founded in 1999.

On Monday, Kadu met Sena minister Uday Samant, who tried to persuade him to accept the offer. But Kadu, it appears, was unmoved. He is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday.

Kadu was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government but joined Shinde when he split the Shiv Sena and pulled down the MVA government in 2022. However, Shinde did not reward Kadu with a ministerial berth in the Mahayuti alliance government after taking over as chief minister.

The Sena leadership believes the organisation would be strengthened if Kadu is inducted into the party. “He has a strong connection with the people and a solid cadre across most districts in the region. His induction would boost the Sena’s prospects, which is why the offer was made,” said a senior Sena leader. “Moreover, his popularity among farmers has grown following the loan waiver protests,” the leader added.

 
legislative council eknath shinde vidarbha
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