Sheetal Mhatre, family forged signatures to get property: Uddhav camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson for chief minister Eknath Shinde faction, and her family acquired property near Moksh Plaza in Borivali West by faking the signature of the stakeholder and using the name of a person who had died 16 years ago.

Mumbai, India - Aug. 22, 2023: Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare (R) addressing to media during press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan along with Sharayu Mogare(C), Complaint against Shiv Sena's - Shinde Group's Sheetal Mhatre's Family, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (Photo by HT Photo/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Elaborating on the deal, Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare on Tuesday said the land in question was owned by one Laxman Mhatre and Kumar Mhatre, father-in-law of Sheetal Mhatre, was one of his 10 legal heirs.

“After Laxman Mhatre’s death, two of his sons - Kumar Mhatre and Ashok Mhatre - submitted documents to register a release deed on March 29, 1995. But it was not registered at that time. Meanwhile, Kumar Mhatre died in 1999. Twenty years later, in 2015, the deed was registered and that too in the name and with signature of Kumar Mhatre. Besides, fake signatures of Sharayu Mogare, daughter of Laxman Mhatre, were used in the deed. Sharayu challenged the deed in Dindoshi court in 2019,” Andhare said at a press conference where Sharayu was also present.

“Who signed the documents in the names of Kumar Mhatre and Sharayu Mogare in 2015? Why didn’t the registrar office check the identity of the persons?” Andhare asked.

Through this deed, she claimed, the Mhatre family got a residential flat measuring 2,700 square feet, a commercial area of 11,250 square feet for a restaurant, and another 1,000 square feet of commercial area in the developed property.

Andhare further said that Laxman Mhatre’s grandson Ninad Patil moved the Bombay high court in 2022, alleging that their rights over the property were denied through a fake release deed that had the signature of Ashok Mhatre instead of their father Suresh Patil who was authorised to sign any such documents. Suresh Patil is the son-in-law of Laxman Mhatre.

The Sena (UBT) leader also alleged that Sheetal Mhatre’s mother-in-law Vidya Mhatre had on June 21, 2021, obtained a slum dweller certificate from municipal authorities in C ward. “The question is how could Vidya Mhatre obtain a slum dweller certificate even after getting the property worth crores of rupees in this land deal?” Andhare said.

She said she would submit all these documents to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. “Is this scam the reason behind Sheetal Mhatre’s decision to leave Uddhav Thackeray and join Shinde camp?”

When contacted, Sheetal Mhatre said, “Sushma Andhare feels she is a very intelligent person and thinks she can argue like an advocate. She has herself said that the case is in court. Why does not she give the information to the court if the matter is sub-judice?’’

