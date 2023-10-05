Shiv Sena leaders accuse BJP’s Ganesh Naik of stopping SRA survey, threatening developers

Chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has alleged that BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik scuttled a survey by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in the slums of Navi Mumbai and created hurdles in redevelopment work in housing societies by threatening builders.

“We had been patient so far and kept quiet. But now all limits have been crossed,” Shiv Sena’s city unit chief Vijay Chougule said on Wednesday and added that they had decided to launch an agitation and complain to Shinde.

Ganesh Naik’s son Sandeep, however, dismissed the allegations and warned of legal action against Sena leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Chougule said Shinde recently visited Navi Mumbai and asked minister Uday Samant to get an SRA scheme implemented here for rehabilitation of slum residents. “Accordingly, a survey was initiated in my area, Chinchpada, and 700 houses were surveyed.”

However, Naik pressured SRA officials to stop the survey, Chougule claimed. “Why is he interfering in my area? This is a dream project of the CM and even deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.”

He added, “There is interference in everything. If a civic official does our work, they are threatened with the Enforcement Directorate at a public meeting. If the police help us, they are criticised. I represent the Wadar community. Even their slum colonies are being targeted.”

Sena’s sampark pramukh Kishore Patkar, who was also present at the press meet, said builders got threat calls and money was demanded from them. “In Vashi, a developer who was awarded the contract for redevelopment after a tender process was asked for partnership. He decided to quit the project.”

“Is Naik planning to quit BJP? We are all working for the alliance, but his actions are certainly not for it,” Patkar asked.

Another Sena leader and former deputy mayor Ashok Gawde said he had been, for some time, seeking permission from CIDCO to redevelop his housing society but in vain. “The local leadership demanded a percentage from the developer we have appointed. We have their call records. Everyone knows whose people are doing this. What development does he speak about when he has only vested interests?”

Chougule said he had spoken to the CM on the issue and would again meet him and Fadnavis to inform them about the situation. “I am planning a long march by slum dwellers from Digha to Turbhe and we will also sit on a fast to demand that we be saved from this local leader.”

“We have been trying our best to ensure there are no issues in the alliance as we all want to see Narendra Modi as prime minister again. We are not against BJP but are against the dictatorship here,” he added.

Sandeep Naik, who is BJP’s Navi Mumbai chief, rubbished the allegations by the Shiv Sena leaders and said they should not blame others for their sins.

“It is obvious that at a time when the state is progressing under Shinde, such allegations are attempts to benefit the opposition. It is important that the background of those making the allegations is also inquired into,” he said.

The former MLA further said the three Sena leaders were not Navi Mumbai nor the government. “We will not tolerate this. If someone makes baseless allegations, then defamation cases will be filed against them.”

