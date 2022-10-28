Shiv Sena pays left-handed compliment to Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a left-handed compliment to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has agreed with his view that the politics in Maharashtra was getting bitter and vengeful and that a détente was needed.

However, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has charged that the politics practised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given a vengeful edge to the state’s otherwise convivial political eco-system.

Fadnavis had made these comments in an informal interaction with reporters on Tuesday.

“It is not just bitterness that has penetrated the politics of Maharashtra, but a poisonous stream of vendetta politics is flowing through it. This stream originates in the recent politics of the BJP. If leaders like Fadnavis rue this, then they must work to convert this venom into nectar,” said an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday. The newspaper has party chief Uddhav Thackeray as the editor and Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut as the executive editor. “Fadnavis, if you have made up your mind, then pledge to end this bitterness. Get down to work,” it urged.

Shiv Sena insiders note that the split in the party induced by Eknath Shinde and his men and Shinde becoming the chief minister after edging out Fadnavis, who has been relegated to being his deputy, may have led to Thackeray and Fadnavis finding common cause in eventually undercutting Shinde. They point to how Thackeray has tempered his attacks on Fadnavis while continuing to direct his ballast at Shinde.

“While making personal attacks, no inhibitions are observed in politics,” said the editorial, while accusing the BJP of “training some barking dogs” who took low blows at leaders like the Thackerays and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

“You misused the central investigating agencies to topple the (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government, (you broke) the Shiv Sena. The political activity took place behind the scenes to freeze the bow-and-arrow electoral symbol of the Shiv Sena… massive efforts are underway to see that the Shiv Sena is finished and the venom that left the Shiv Sena is being treated like basundi (a sweet). Then, how will the bitterness be reduced?” it asked.

