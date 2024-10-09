Shiv Sena (UBT) criticises Congress for going solo in Haryana elections

Mumbai: In the wake of Congress's defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, its alliance partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT), has criticised the party's decision to contest alone. Solapur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT), said, "If Congress wants to go solo all over the country, then it should announce that so everyone else would be free to take their own decision in their respective states."

The remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over seat-sharing arrangements in Maharashtra for upcoming assembly elections.

An editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) party mouthpiece, on Wednesday attributed Congress's defeat in Haryana to its attitude towards allies. "INDIA block won in Jammu and Kashmir because Congress fought elections in alliance, but it went solo in Haryana and ignored alliance partners there. It faced defeat despite people being upset with BJP. Congress has the art to lose battles that could be easily won," the editorial stated.

The criticism highlights growing tensions within the opposition alliance as parties jockey for position ahead of crucial state elections. The Congress party has yet to respond to Raut's comments.