Shiv Sena (UBT) left out of all-party meet

MUMBAI: The bitterness between the two Sena factions was illustrated in the all-party meeting on Maratha reservation on Monday. While the Eknath Shinde government extended its invitation to all the leaders of both factions of NCP as well as other parties, it left the Thackeray faction out in the cold. Only Ambadas Danve – leader of the opposition in the legislative council from Shiv Sena (UBT) – was invited. Danve criticised the government’s move and registered an objection on the discrimination with the government.

Danve said: “The state government has not invited Shiv Sena (UBT) for an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation issue. It has invited me as leader of the opposition in the legislative council which is a constitutional post. They invited presidents of political parties in the state and all the group leaders of parties in the legislature but deliberately ignored Shiv Sena (UBT). The government is engaging in politics on Maratha reservation.”