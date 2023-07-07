Raut-Panse meet fuels speculation about Uddhav-Raj tie-up

MUMBAI: A meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Abhijit Panse has led to conjecture about the MNS approaching the Sena (UBT) with a proposal for an alliance. HT Image

Panse travelled with Raut from the latter’s residence in suburban Bhandup to the office of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna in central Mumbai. He returned to the Saamna office after some time and held a meeting with Raut, leading to speculation that MNS chief Raj Thackeray was tapping the possibility of joining forces with estranged cousin Uddhav.

Significantly, the issue had come up in a meeting of MNS leaders earlier this week. Banners were even put out by an MNS supporter, stating that the two Thackeray cousins must come together. On Monday, Raj said that he would clarify his stand on this during his public meeting to be held soon.

Raj left the Shiv Sena in 2005, following a power tussle with Uddhav, and launched the MNS in 2006. Ever since, the two cousins have been locked in a bitter fight. However, following last year’s split in the Shiv Sena, several leaders from both parties feel that the cousins should bury the hatchet, as both are in bad shape politically.

Panse and Raut denied the rumours. “There is no proposal from the MNS,” said Panse. “My meeting with Raut was a personal one. We have brought out a movie together on Balsaheb Thackeray.” Sanjay Raut, on his part, repeated the sentiment. “There is no proposal,” he told mediapersons. “TV channels are carrying one-sided news based on rumours.”

There have been earlier attempts by the MNS to ally with the Sena. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that his party had made two such proposals earlier, in 2014 and 2017, but talks did not fructify. Raj Thackeray had also remarked earlier how the Shiv Sena (UBT) was not serious about burying the hatchet and did not want them.

Meanwhile, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande revealed that the party was starting a signature campaign against the frequent politically expedient crossover of MLAs to other parties. “The political scenario in the state has become messy,” he said. “Voters are taken for granted by political parties and are displeased and upset. Thus, we will have a signature campaign on July 8 and 9 in the state, where they can express their anger by taking part in the campaign.”