Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, The Shiv Sena organised tractor rallies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and other places in Marathwada region on Tuesday, demanding that the farm loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government be extended to all farmers without eligibility conditions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) organises tractor morchas for 'complete' farm loan waiver sans conditions

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In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the march commenced from Kranti Chowk and culminated at the Divisional Commissioner's office.

Senior leaders, including MLC Ambadas Danve and former MP Chandrakant Khaire, handed over a memorandum, demanding a blanket waiver, to the acting divisional commissioner.

The party alleged that the loan waiver announced by the state government is actually a "debt recovery scheme".

"The government has imposed certain pre-conditions even on agriculturists who repay their loans on time and also on those who don't," the Sena stated, accusing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not keeping his promise of a "complete loan waiver" for farmers.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party reiterated its demand for extending the farm loan waiver to all farmers in Maharashtra without imposing any conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The opposition party alleged that banks are not providing fresh loans to farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opposition party alleged that banks are not providing fresh loans to farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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"At the same time, fertilisers are missing from the market, and some traders are selling them at double price," the memorandum says.

Similar tractor marches were organised in Sengaon and Hingoli in the region.

On June 2, the Maharashtra cabinet approved a ₹36,585 crore farm loan waiver scheme, which is expected to benefit nearly 56 lakh cultivators.

The 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karja-mukti Yojana' provides a farm loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh. The scheme has three components - loan waiver, one-time settlement and incentive benefits - and there will be no landholding criterion for eligibility.

Under the waiver component, farmers whose total outstanding short-term crop loans, including principal and interest, are up to ₹2 lakh will be eligible for complete debt relief.

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The loans must have been disbursed between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2025; remained overdue as of September 30, 2025; and remained unpaid till March 31, 2026.

The farmers whose dues exceed ₹2 lakh will be covered under the OTS component. Such borrowers will have to clear the amount above ₹2 lakh, after which they will become eligible for a waiver of ₹2 lakh. They have been given until March 31, 2027, to deposit their share of the outstanding amount.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.