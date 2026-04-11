Shiv Sena workers held for attacking MNS office-bearer in Mira Road

MUMBAI: The Mira Road police have arrested six persons for allegedly attacking Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) office-bearer Swapnil Tapase with a chopper and a sickle on Friday, triggering tension in the area.

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According to police, the incident took place in the Ramdev Park locality, where work on a water pipeline project by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation is currently underway. Tapase had visited the site along with party workers, reportedly to review the slow progress of the work.

Police said that while Tapase was recording a video at the site, he was confronted by one Ravan Thakur, who allegedly picked an argument and issued threats. Soon after, Thakur’s associates reached the spot and allegedly assaulted Tapase using wooden sticks, iron rods, and sharp weapons, along with fists and kicks.

Tapase sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His supporters alerted the police, who reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mira Road police have registered a case against Navinsingh Thakur, Krishna Singh, Golu Singh, and several others, including unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mira Road police have registered a case against Navinsingh Thakur, Krishna Singh, Golu Singh, and several others, including unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused are suspected to be affiliated with the Shiv Sena, and a political angle is being probed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused are suspected to be affiliated with the Shiv Sena, and a political angle is being probed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are investigating the case and the motive behind the attack. We are also verifying the political affiliations of the accused,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are investigating the case and the motive behind the attack. We are also verifying the political affiliations of the accused,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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