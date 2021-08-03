Shiv Sena workers vandalise Adani Airport signboard in Mumbai

Members of Shiv Sena-affiliated workers union Bhartiya Kamgar Sena (BKS) vandalised a signboard of Adani Airport erected near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday. The move came as Sena workers were irked with the company’s move to erect signage a with only their branding whereas the airport is named Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), after the Maratha warrior king.

Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) said they have replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports which is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). “In light of the incidents around Adani Airport branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that AAHL has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airport branding and that no change has been made to CSMIA’s branding or positioning at the terminal. The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of AAI. AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large,” AAHL said in a statement issued on Monday.

A group of BKS members led by BKS secretary Sanjay Kadam reached the Mumbai international airport vicinity and vandalised the neon signboard with branding of Adani, which recently took over the operations of Mumbai airport from GVK group.

Kadam said the party had fought for the airport to be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “We will not object if it reads Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport operated by Adani instead of Adani Airport. The change should be made at every location in the vicinity,” he said.

Sena chief spokesperson and BKS president Arvind Sawant congratulated BKS members who vandalised the signboard and said this was a spontaneous reaction. “It was a spontaneous reaction, as putting board of Adani Airport is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj and Marathi manoos,” he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, said that any change in the name of the airport is not acceptable and the Adani Group must ensure that the sentiments of the people are not hurt. Party national spokesperson and skill development minister Nawab Malik said, “Adani Group took over the airport and the property, but it does not mean they have the right to change its name. The state and the Central government jointly approved its name as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. If it is being changed to Adani Airport then they are playing with the sentiments of the people, which is the reason that the incident took place. Adani Group should avoid taking any step which will hurt people’s sentiments.”

“Violence in any form cannot be supported but such a situation arises if sentiments are hurt, be it Adani or someone else. We are hopeful that Adani Group will be cautious in this matter,” he added.

This is the second controversy in the past two weeks since Adani took over CSMIA. Earlier on July 20, the ruling parties — Shiv Sena and Congress — criticised Adani Group’s rumoured decision to move Mumbai airport’s headquarters from the city to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The move was also termed an attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai. Later, Adani Group denied shifting the headquarters and called it a “rumour”.