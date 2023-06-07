Son rises: MP Shrikant Shinde steps up to drive party in Mumbai

Mumbai In preparation of the crucial civic polls and next year’s Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament from Kalyan constituency, and the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has taken it upon himself to build the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. He has been visiting shakhas in the city over the last few days, and on Tuesday held a meeting with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal to discuss the beautification of the city – his father’s pet project, among other issues.

Word in political circles is that the orthopaedic surgeon-turned-politician is being nurtured as the party’s youth face and one can expect to see him in a direct face-off with Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray ahead of the civic polls.

On one of his visits to Bandra, the 36-year-old leader listened to a resident’s complaint about a stalled housing project and the pitiful situation of transit camps. “Shrikant discussed the issue with the commissioner and put emphasis on maintaining cleanliness of the surroundings and providing adequate water to residents. Besides, issues like redevelopment of Koliwada, starting Aapla Davakhana (mohalla clinics) at various spots in Mumbai and the suburbs were also discussed,” said a Shiv Sena functionary.

The party worker added that the MP had also spent some time discussing the beautification of Marine Drive, and the stretch between Asiatic Library and Hutatma Chowk, in synergy with its heritage style.

His meeting with Chahal comes at a time when Aaditya Thackeray is criticising BMC over various projects and alleging scams in building cement roads and beautification of the city. The Sena (UBT) leader has underlined several times how the civic body was being run by an administrator rather than a commissioner, in the absence of an elected body, and that he directly reports to the chief minister, who heads urban development department.

CM Shinde has two MPs and five MLAs supporting him in Mumbai but they have not succeeded in taking on Aaditya on issues related to BMC. Shinde’s aides think Shrikant – a young and urban leader like Aaditya -- can counter the Thackeray scion in a bid to gain traditional Shiv Sena votes in the metropolis.

After the split in Sena, Aaditya Thackeray visited various shakhas and local party offices under the Shakha Sampark Abhiyan. Shrikant Shinde has replicated the move in Mumbai over the last few days.

On Tuesday, he visited local units in Dadar and Prabhadevi – the traditional bastion of Thackeray camp. So far, 11 former corporators have switched from Thackeray’s side to join CM Shinde. Shrikant plans to reach out to other former corporators over the next few days.

“During the MVA rule we saw how Aaditya Thackeray, then a young minister, looked into issues relating to BMC. Now, the CM’s son is replicating the move,” said Prakash Akolkar, senior political analyst and author of the first Marathi book on Shiv Sena, ‘Jai Maharashtra: Ha Shiv Sena Navacha Itihas Aahe’. “In the past, the CM had criticised Uddhav Thackeray for promoting his son but now he is doing exactly the same thing. The reason for this is simple – the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is struggling for a face and credibility in Mumbai. Shrikant might be working hard but it will be very difficult for him to match the popularity of Aaditya in Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Shinde scion visited his own constituency to discuss the remodeling of the Kalyan yard with railway authorities, insisting that work take off in a speedy manner. The railway authorities will draw up a detailed project report over the next few days. The ₹800 crore project is a crucial one in his constituency.

The plan is to allow access to vehicles to Kalyan East station, which is not available to commuters. It compels them to walk or use private vehicles or autos to reach the station. “With the remodelling of Kalyan yard, passengers will be able to access the station directly,” said a railway officer.

Additionally, he also asked railway authorities to introduce more air-conditioned locals for commuters from Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur to Mumbai in the peak hours of 8 am to 8:30 am.

(Input by Sajana Nambiar)