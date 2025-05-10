Mumbai: Starting May 11, Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi will prohibit devotees from bringing coconuts, garlands, and other traditional offerings such as prasad into its premises, citing heightened security concerns. Siddhivinayak temple to ban coconuts, garlands and ‘prasad’ from May 11 for security reasons

The decision, based on an advisory issued by the Mumbai police, aims to mitigate the risk of explosives being concealed in coconuts or among offerings. Temple authorities confirmed that the ban would be formally announced on Sunday and take immediate effect thereafter.

“We received a security advisory from the police recommending a halt to coconut and flower offerings inside the temple,” said Bhaskar Shetty, a trustee of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust. “While we understand the religious significance of these items, the safety of devotees is paramount.”

In a meeting held with local flower and prasad vendors on Friday, the temple trust agreed to grant a two-day grace period to allow vendors to manage their unsold stock. A final decision is expected to be reaffirmed in a follow-up meeting on Saturday.

In a bid to preserve religious sentiments, the temple will offer each devotee a complimentary hibiscus flower and a bunch of durva grass—both considered sacred offerings to Lord Ganesha—upon entry.

The new security measures come as the temple holds special thanksgiving prayers for ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the Indian military’s recent cross-border offensive against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from other temple trusts in the city.

Vijay Gupchup, trustee of the Shri Mahalaxmi Temple Trust, expressed concern for local vendors. “This will upset a whole lot of small businesses. We’re choosing instead to strengthen security and enhance frisking procedures.”

Nitin Thakkar, chairman of the Babulnath Mandir Charities, said his temple would not implement a similar ban. “We don’t experience the same crowd volume as Siddhivinayak. We already have robust screening protocols in place.”

Siddhivinayak Temple is one of Mumbai’s most visited religious sites, sees thousands of devotees daily.