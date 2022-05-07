Sion flyover to remain closed for traffic every weekend till June 20

Mumbai: The Sion flyover will remain closed for vehicular traffic every weekend till June 20 to enable the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to undertake repair work, the traffic police said on Saturday.

Mumbai traffic police have chalked out alternate routes for vehicular traffic during this period between 5 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

During this period, vehicular traffic will be diverted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and several locations in the area will have no parking zones during this period. Besides, the traffic police have also issued no halting instructions for the smooth functioning of the traffic during the period.

Diversions will be on the North-bound [Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]. Vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or south Mumbai will take right tum from Arora Junction towards Four-Lane Road, then take a right turn towards Wadala bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sewree-Chembur Link Road], Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and take Ahuja bridge to proceed to their destination.

Vehicles coming from south Mumbai towards Arora Junction will have to take a right turn. Vehicles coming from Mazgaon, Rey Road, Kalachowky, Four-Lane Road will take left turn under Wadala bridge, then proceed towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and then towards Thane, New Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or south Mumbai via BPT Road will go by Sewree Link Road­ Wadala, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and proceed towards Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Sion Hospital junction will take a left turn at the hospital junction and then take Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim.

Vehicles coming from Mahim, Kumbharwada towards Sion Hospital junction shall take a right turn, go towards MG Road left turn to Four Lane Road, then right turn at Wadala bridge to go towards Barkat Ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja bridge and then towards their destination.

