Sion man gets 2-year jail term for threatening to kill PM, Yogi Adityanath

ByRevu Suresh
Apr 03, 2025 07:16 AM IST

A Mumbai court sentenced Kamran Khan to two years in prison for threatening to assassinate PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, citing security concerns.

MUMBAI: The Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court has sentenced a 29-year-old Sion resident to two years rigorous imprisonment for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2023.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

“Considering the strain on the government machinery as well as the security apparatus of the very prominent persons in respect of whom the threats were made due to such rumours, it would not be appropriate to sympathy with the accused”, the court observed on Monday.

As per the prosecution, the control room of the Mumbai Police received a phone call on November 20, 2023, at around 7.14pm. The caller, Kamran Khan, claimed that Dawood Ibrahim’s gang had offered him 5 crore to execute the murder of PM Modi and CM Adityanath. The prosecution alleged that Khan had made a similar call threatening CM Adityanath before as well.

Khan’s lawyer pointed out the flaws in the evidence of the prosecution and argued that the charge sheet was filed without taking the samples of Khan’s voice and verifying it through forensic science laboratory. The defence further contended that Khan should not be convicted since he was ‘mentally unstable’.

The court, however, said the defence did not submit any proof to show his mental health was not okay. At no point during the entire trial has the accused behaved in such a way to raise the suspicion that he was mentally unsound, observed the court. “It is clear from the evidence given by the prosecution that the accused tried to disturb the social harmony by placing death threats in the main control room”, said the court.

In addition to two years of prison, the court also directed him to pay a fine of 500.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Sion man gets 2-year jail term for threatening to kill PM, Yogi Adityanath
Follow Us On