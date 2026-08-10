SIR extension keeps teachers away from classrooms, puts exams and students’ learning at risk

MUMBAI: The extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is beginning to disrupt the academic calendar of government and private aided schools across Maharashtra, with teachers who were expected to return to classrooms on August 8 now required to remain on election-related duty until August 17.

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For teachers who have been working as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) since mid-June, the extended deployment comes after weeks of paperwork and election-related work, leaving schools struggling to maintain regular teaching and conduct examinations. Educationists have warned that the continued absence of teachers could further delay the periodic assessment test, which is normally conducted in August and may now have to be held at the end of September or in October.

The periodic assessment test is mandatory for students and is intended to assess their learning and academic progress. Educationists said that while completing the SIR target was important, it should not come at the cost of students’ education.

For the past month, many schools have been functioning for only half a day as a large number of teachers have been deployed for SIR work. With the deadline now extended by another 10 days, schools may have to continue with the same arrangement for another 15 to 20 days, further eating into classroom time.

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{{^usCountry}} Teachers were earlier expected to return to their schools on August 8. The extension has also affected unit tests planned for the second week of August. Educationists said the regular teaching process had already suffered as teachers have been away from classrooms since the beginning of the academic year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teachers were earlier expected to return to their schools on August 8. The extension has also affected unit tests planned for the second week of August. Educationists said the regular teaching process had already suffered as teachers have been away from classrooms since the beginning of the academic year. {{/usCountry}}

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The disruption is particularly acute in schools where a large proportion of the teaching staff has been assigned BLO duty. In several schools, more than 70% of the teaching staff was reportedly deployed for SIR work, leaving schools with limited manpower to conduct regular classes and examinations.

The pressure on teachers has also intensified, with police stations issuing notices to those who failed to report for election-related duty. The situation has triggered anger among teachers, headmasters and school managements. Some school administrators have also approached the court over the issue, although no hearing has taken place so far.

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Tanaji Kamble, president of the Progressive Teachers Association, said data from the Ghatkopar East Assembly constituency illustrated the extent to which teachers were being deployed for BLO work. Of the 283 employees appointed for BLO duty in the constituency, 184, or around 65%, were from the Education Department. This included 157 teachers.

Kamble said the figures from a single constituency reflected the larger situation in Mumbai. “The government says only 40% of teachers have been given SIR duty, but the ground situation is different,” he said. Jalinder Sarode, working president of Shikshak Sena (Maharashtra), said the extension would further affect students, particularly at a time when examinations are already under way.

“Examinations are going on and the frequent absence of teachers is disturbing the teaching process,” he said. Sarode said the government should consider using trained manpower from other departments or outsourcing election-related work instead of taking teachers away from classrooms.

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“Why should students suffer because teachers are being used for election work?” he said, adding that the government must take responsibility for the learning loss caused by the continued deployment of teachers.