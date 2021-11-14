Situation under control in Amravati; curfew imposed for four days: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the situation in Amravati and neighbouring districts were stable as there was no violence reported on Sunday. He said that the state government has imposed a four-day curfew in Amravati and the internet services will remain suspended for three days.

The state home minister, while talking to reporters, said that they will investigate the violence and whoever found guilty, will be punished. “We will probe the violence that occurred during the rallies that were called to condemn the violence that may or may not have happened at Tripura,” Walse-Patil said. “We have imposed a four-day curfew and internet services have been suspended for three days in the Amravati district,” he added.

When asked if action will be taken against Raza Academy, which had called for a bandh, the home minister said, “I cannot name anyone organisation. We will probe the intention behind organising the bandh. Be it Raza Academy, or any other organisation, the guilty will be punished,” he replied.

The instances of violence were reported in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded, during a day-long bandh called by Raza Academy on Friday, to protest against the alleged incidents of violence and mosques being vandalised in Tripura.

While the situation was brought under control in Malegaon and Nanded, fresh violence was reported in Amravati city during another shutdown called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, to protest against clashes that occurred a day before. On Sunday, the Opposition party called another bandh in Amravati district to protest against the clashes.

Walse-Patil also said that they are taking all the necessary precautions in the areas such as Nanded, Malegaon, Yavatmal and Amravati, where they suspect violence may break out.

