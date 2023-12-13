Six held in contract killing of real estate agent in Thane

Thane

The Crime Branch Unit Five of Thane Police on Tuesday arrested six people including three attackers, who received supari (contract) of ₹7 lakh from accused Bhushan Patil to kill real estate agent Satish Patil, over a financial dispute of ₹four crore, said a crime branch official.

The arrested accused have been identified as Haresh Pabale, Sourav Athawale, and Rahul Tekale who accepted the contract to kill Satish Patil, who attacked with sharp weapons when he was in car in Ovala in Thane on Saturday evening. Three others have been identified as Pankaj Thakkar, Akshay Shinde, and Arvind Bodke who were part of the conspiracy to kill Patil, the police said.

“During preliminary investigation, we learned that a financial transaction of ₹4 crore was carried out between accused Bhushan Patil and deceased Satish Patil. Satish Patil’s wife died earlier and has one son who lives at Dhule. Satish was a well-settled businessman with interests in real estate and travel business and has land in the Dhule district and a flat in Thane. So far, a total of eight accused have been arrested,” said Vikas Ghodke, Senior Police Inspector, Crime Branch Unit Five said. “

A crime branch official said on anonymity that the cause of the murder may have been a financial transaction dispute or the accused Bhushan Patil’s sister who had been in a relationship with deceased Satish Patil for last two years. Six accused will bpe produced in court on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Kasarvadavli police had arrested two accused identified as Bhushan Patil, who witnessed the brutal murder, and Nitin Patil, a cousin of Bhushan who is also a real estate businessman.

Satish Patil was in his car with Bhushan Patil when the murder took place on Saturday. Around 5.30 pm, two unidentified people came on a motorcycle knocked on the window of the car and attacked with sharp weapons before escaping. Bhushan’s complaint said. Satish Patil suffered grievous injuries on the head, hand, chest, and neck, while Bhushan suffered minor injuries. A passerby found two people injured and alerted the local police and both were sent to a nearby hospital where Satish was declared dead during the treatment while Bhushan received first aid.

The police investigations showed that the deceased Satish Patil had given ₹4 crore to accused Bhushan Patil and he was persistently demanding that the money be returned in the last few days.