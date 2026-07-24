MUMBAI: Six passengers suffered minor injuries when a BEST bus crashed into a median at Powai on Thursday morning, the third accident involving a BEST bus this week. Monday’s accident at Mankhurd resulted in a fatality. Six hurt as BEST bus slams median in Powai, third mishap in a week

The incident occurred at around 11:05am near Powai Vihar Complex when the bus, on route number A-422, rammed a road divider as the driver attempted to avoid an approaching car. The bus operates between the Vikhroli bus depot and Bandra (west) bus station.

An investigation has been initiated into the accident but, according to the BEST’s preliminary report, the bus driver noticed a car approaching from the left. While his attention was focused on the vehicle, the bus struck the median to the right of the bus.

A BEST spokesperson confirmed that the collision resulted in injuries to six passengers on board the bus.

Thursday’s accident is the latest in a series of mishaps involving BEST buses, placing the undertaking’s wet-lease model under scrutiny. This year alone, ten people have died and more than 50 were injured in accidents involving BEST buses.

While some of these accidents have been attributed to driver error, they have also raised questions about whether the buses had passed all the mandatory checks and were roadworthy at the time of the mishaps.

Given the recurring accidents, BEST committee chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao has called for an urgent meeting of all wet-lease operators with BEST on Friday. The bus in Thursday’s accident is operated by EV Trans, according to the BEST’s command & control centre (traffic).

After the accident, all six injured passengers were taken to Paramount Hospital at Sakinaka for medical attention. According to Dr Rahul Bharadwaj, resident medical officer at the hospital, the injuries were minor, consisting of cuts and bruises, abrasions, swellings and a neck injury. All the passengers were aged between 23 and 41.

Ajay Shinde, who works in a salon, was traveling from Gandhi Nagar to Ram Bagh in Powai when the bus driver suddenly hit the brakes. Shinde’s head slammed into the holding rod, while his chest hit the rod in the aisle.

He said BEST officials arrived quickly and instructed the driver and conductor to take the bus with its passengers to Paramount Hospital nearby. “I was advised to take stitches to my face. I declined as I had taken stitches on my face from an earlier accident and I was worried,” Shinde told HT.

BEST officials have initiated an inquiry into Thursday’s accident, and have appointed the acting bus inspector (Marol depot), accident inspector (Kurla depot), assistant depot manager (Marol) and an accident officer to conduct the probe.

This is the third accident involving a BEST bus this week. On Monday morning, a BEST bus slammed into a median at Mankhurd on the Sion-Panvel Highway, killing a 62-year-old farmer waiting to board a bus to Pune. That same night, a BEST bus crashed into a median in Borivali (east).