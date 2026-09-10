Six stray cats found dead in Mumbai’s Chembur, police probe suspected killings

Mumbai police have registered a case after six stray cats were found dead in Chembur, with the animals suspected to have been killed with a blunt object, officers said.

Mumbai police registered a case after six stray cats were found dead in Chembur with head injuries allegedly caused by a blunt object.

Police officers said the FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Rubina Pathan, a 53-year-old resident of the Panjrapole area in Govandi. “For the past six years she has also been feeding cats near her residence. On September 3, she found four cats dead in the vicinity and all of them had been killed by hitting them with some blunt and hard object on their heads,” an officer said.

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Police said they have sent the bodies to Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel to find out the exact cause of death.

“We have registered a case against unknown person/s and are in the process of identifying and tracing the accused using CCTV footage of the vicinity. He appears to be a psychopath and we will nab him soon,” said a police officer from RCF police station.

The officer added that the woman approached them and lodged a formal complaint after she found two more cats — one adult and a kitten — dead on September 5. “They too were brutally killed and had suffered serious injuries on their heads, probably caused by a blunt object,” the police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} She told the police that she believed that some person had deliberately, cruelly and mercilessly killed the stray cats and, apart from the police, also alerted the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She told the police that she believed that some person had deliberately, cruelly and mercilessly killed the stray cats and, apart from the police, also alerted the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). {{/usCountry}}

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“Based on the woman’s complaint, we have registered a case under sections 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and section 325 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said the police officer.

A police officer said some locals informed them that they had found some more cats dead in the locality and suspected that a serial cat killer could be behind the cruel acts.

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