Six-feet rule for Ganesh idol immersion will remain in force this year: HC

MUMBAI: Ganesh idols up to six feet in height, including those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), will have to be immersed in artificial water bodies this year, while idols taller than six feet can be immersed in natural water bodies, the Bombay high court clarified on Thursday. The court said its July 24, 2025 order laying down these restrictions will remain in force until it delivers its final verdict on a pending public interest litigation (PIL).

Devotees carry the Lord Ganesha idol ahead of Ganesh festival from Parel workshop. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

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A division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing a PIL filed by Thane resident Rohit Joshi, who has sought enforcement of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines against the manufacture and immersion of PoP idols.

The clarification came after the Maharashtra government approached the court seeking clear directions for this year’s Ganesh festival. The state had sought clarity after the court, on August 14, reserved its verdict on the PIL and upheld its June 9, 2025 order restricting immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies without the court’s permission. However, as no written order was available, the state authorities approached the high court.

Accordingly, the court modified its August 14 order and said its July 24, 2025 order would continue to apply. The order permits idols up to six feet, including PoP idols, to be immersed only in artificial ponds, while taller idols can be immersed in natural water bodies.

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{{^usCountry}} The state had earlier sought three years from the court to phase out PoP idols and allow last year’s relaxation on their immersion to continue in the meantime. During the August 4 hearing, however, the court questioned why the state had not taken action earlier despite the matter having been pending for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state had earlier sought three years from the court to phase out PoP idols and allow last year’s relaxation on their immersion to continue in the meantime. During the August 4 hearing, however, the court questioned why the state had not taken action earlier despite the matter having been pending for years. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the court, advocate general Milind Sathe said the state was willing to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to use eco-friendly clay idols, but could not impose a complete ban on PoP idols this year because they had already been manufactured.

The PIL, filed by Joshi, seeks implementation of CPCB guidelines prohibiting the manufacture and immersion of PoP idols, citing their environmental impact. It also challenges concerns around the immersion of larger PoP idols in natural water bodies, including rivers, lakes and the sea.