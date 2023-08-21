Meet the village where almost every home has a doctor

Thane: Even as the tragic deaths of 18 patients -- 10 of whom came from outside Thane city and four from Kalyan-Dombivli – in less than 24 hours at Kalwa hospital bring into sharp focus the lack of good public health infrastructure in Thane district, a small village on the periphery of the district stands out for a remarkable achievement.

Of the 30 families living in Gharivali village on the outskirts of Kalyan-Dombivli, 20 now have a qualified doctor in the family, and five more have aspiring doctors who are expected to complete their MBBS degree in the next few years. The feat has earned the village the epithet of Doctorancha Gaav (a village of doctors).

Medical infrastructure on the outskirts of Kalyan-Dombivli is limited, and for any emergency, residents have to travel at least five km to the nearest private hospital near Dombivli station. Even today, primary health centers are few and those that are there, are not well equipped.

Gharivali’s success story began in 2000 when Sanjay Patil achieved the milestone of being the first MBBS degree holder from the village. His achievement inspired other youngsters to pursue the profession. Dr Patil studied in a Zilla Parishad school, and completed his education using scholarship money. Interestingly, nearly all the doctors from the village have studied in local schools and then gone on to pursue further education elsewhere.

Recalling what drove him to the medical profession, Dr Patil, 48, said, “When I was young, I imagined that if any person in pain goes to a doctor and the doctor resolves all his problems, then he is almost like a god. How beautiful is this profession? You can earn money, respect and blessings at the same time.”

After he completed his HSC, Dr Patil lost his father and his brother helped him achieve his dreams. “There was very little help in the 90s because there was hardly anyone to guide me,” he said. “I am glad that now I can guide youngsters from my village on their journey. In my own family and extended family, there are five doctors,” he added proudly.

One of the people Dr Patil inspired to take up medicine was Manoj Patil, who did his Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS). “We were all inspired by Dr Sanjay Patil. Our village has faced several ups and downs over the years. My father’s generation were employed in a factory nearby and suddenly one day that factory shut down, plunging the village into darkness. How to survive was a big question for us. Some started driving rickshaws, others started working as laborers and some worked on brick kilns. Inspired by Dr Patil, my father wanted me to be a doctor. Our village today is called doctor’s village because all our parents took an effort for us to become doctors,” said 38-year-old Manoj.

The youngest MBBS in the village Aishwarya Patil, 26, now wants to pursue an MD degree. She said, “My family and other villagers never treat us like many other people treat their girls. This is one of the best parts of my village - they support the education of boys and girls equally.”

Subhash Patil, 50, former sarpanch of the village, is proud of the achievement of the villagers. “Everyone thinks that if Sanjay Patil could do it, then why can’t others? Thinking on these lines, others have also completed their medical education.” Patil now plans to build a hospital where the doctors from the village can visit and provide free services to the poor.

