SoBo lawyer loses 44k while ordering beer online

Mumbai: A 24-year-old lawyer, who works in a south Mumbai-based law firm, reportedly lost ₹44,782 in multiple transactions to a fraudster, who posed as a wine shop owner and duped the victim on the pretext of delivering two beer bottles.

According to the police, the victim arrived in Mumbai two months ago from Gurugram and stayed in Colaba. On October 26, he looked up on internet for local wine shops to order alcohol. He found a mobile number of a shop nearby. The lawyer called on the number, but the call remained unanswered. However, after a few minutes he received a call from the number and was asked to place an order through WhatsApp call on the same number.

The lawyer placed an order for one beer bottle, but the fraud told him that they only accepted orders for at least two bottles. The victim ordered two beer bottles worth ₹360. The accused sent a QR code on WhatsApp to make the payment and demanded ₹30 extra towards delivery charges, said a police officer.

Later, the fraudster called the victim again and requested him to put an amount ₹4,999 on a payment app to generate a bill and assured that the amount will not be deducted. The victim followed the instruction twice, and ₹499 and ₹4,999 were deducted from his account. When the victim questioned as to why the amount was deducted, the accused requested him to scan the QR code so that ₹5,497 could be refunded.

The victim followed the instruction and ₹5,497 was deducted from his account yet again. The lawyer realised that he was duped after eight transactions to the tune of ₹44,782 were made from his bank account. He then started calling the accused, but in vain. Later, the fraud blocked the lawyer’s number, said a police officer. The victim then approached the Cuffe Parade police and registered a case against the unidentified person. The police have been taking help from the cyber police to trace the culprit.

