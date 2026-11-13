Solapur farmers turn to Mumbai for jobs amid drought

At 12.15am, while most of Mumbai was asleep, 65-year-old Moroddin Hussain was waiting for a truck loaded with vegetables to arrive at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi. For the past few weeks, the farmer from Akkalkot tehsil in Solapur district has been spending his nights unloading vegetable trucks instead of looking after his three-acre farm back home. Solapur-based farmer Moroddin Hussain, 65, carries a sack of vegetables after unloading it from a truck at the APMC market in Vashi on Thursday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

For Hussain, this has been one of the worst agricultural years. He spent nearly ₹16,000 to ₹17,000 on sunflower seeds and hired a tractor to prepare his field. But with little or no rain, his crop dried up, leaving him with nothing to harvest.

“I heard from people in my village that several farmers from our tehsil were coming to Mumbai to look for work. So, I also decided to come here. Whenever I get work, I earn ₹700 a day,” he said, struggling to hold back his tears. His children work as masons in the village, and the family is trying to manage its expenses with whatever little they earn.

Hussain is among 40 to 50 farmers from Solapur district affected by drought who have come to work as daily wage labourers at the Vashi APMC market. Dependent on their farms for their livelihood, these farmers are now unloading vegetable trucks to support their families. With crops failing and little work available in their villages, many have been forced to leave their homes in search of employment.

While ministers were visiting homes of drought-hit farmers to celebrate Diwali with them, several others from the same farming community are spending the festival away from their families, working in Mumbai to make ends meet.

“Drought has been declared in all 11 tehsils of Solapur district. Many farmers from the district are coming here looking for work, and several others have called me asking if they can also come,” said Kishor Chavan, a supervisor (mukadam) who brings workers from his village to the APMC market.

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Chavan himself has been coming to the market for the past few years whenever rainfall is poor in his village. However, this year, the situation is worse. The poor harvest has also affected the number of vegetable trucks arriving at the market, reducing the work available for labourers. “Workers are paid only for the days they get work. The number of people contacting me this year has almost doubled. I have had to tell many of them not to come because there is not enough work for everyone. Some have started looking for other kinds of daily wage jobs as well,” he said. Chavan added that agricultural incomes in the district have remained low for the past three years, affecting the earnings of farming families. He, too, could not return to his village for Diwali.

Mohammad Mujar, who has been working at the APMC market for the past 20 years, said the farmers arriving from Solapur were in a desperate situation. Most own three to six acres of land, but their fields have produced little or nothing this year. “They have no crops to sell and no work available in their villages. They come here and earn ₹700 a day. After spending money on food and accommodation, they send whatever they can save to their families. The situation is very difficult. Even here, we are finding it hard to provide work to everyone,” he said.