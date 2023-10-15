Soon, AICTE to govern management of BBA degree

Mumbai: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Saturday decided to govern the management of the undergraduate degree, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and smooth the transition for students pursuing MBA degrees. Currently, the University Grants Commission oversees the management of the BBA degree.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the Indian Management Conclave (IMC) in Mumbai at S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) on Saturday, AICTE chairman TN Sitharam announced the development, assuring significant improvements in management education in upcoming academic years.

While taking a review of new-age management education, Sitharam said, “AICTE is planning to make changes in technical and management education. Considering demands from the institutes, AICTE is considering overseeing degree education of management studies very soon.” He added that the changes are likely to be announced in the handbook of the next academic year.

Emphasising the importance of the New Education Policy (NEP) in higher education, Sitharam said, “Implementation of NEP is a long process, but once done properly it will bring major positive changes in the education system in India. For this implementation, we are changing our focus from regulator to facilitator.” Amit Agnihotri, founder of IMC and MBA Universe, said while presenting a white paper titled ‘Pathway for standalone B-Schools’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An important demand in the white paper is the ‘instinct’ status of MBA institutes that will entail their conversion to degree-awarding universities. In another demand, the B-school management wants to transform Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) institutions into multi-disciplinary universities including undergraduate degree education.

Bharat Bhasker, director, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, highlighted the challenges traditional institutes face in adapting to online education and said the institute is planning to expand its online presence further.

On Sitharam’s statement about the BBA degree course, a dean from a Mumbai-based B-school said, “This would be a welcome move if it’s indeed put into practice. It would facilitate the admission of high-quality students into postgraduate management programs and streamline administrative processes, as it would require approval from a single apex body rather than two separate ones.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!