Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / South Mumbai resident held with drugs worth 1 crore
mumbai news

South Mumbai resident held with drugs worth 1 crore

The accused had purchased 505 grams of mephedrone from a Nigerian national and was going to supply to his customer in Mumbai, the NCB statement said
The narcotics control bureau (NCB) officers conducted raids at two places in Thane and Palghar districts and seized 505 grams of mephedrone worth nearly 1 crore and arrested a south Mumbai resident.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

The narcotics control bureau (NCB) officers conducted raids at two places in Thane and Palghar districts and seized 505 grams of mephedrone worth nearly 1 crore and arrested a south Mumbai resident.

Based on specific inputs zonal director Sameer Wankhede-led teams on Friday and Saturday raided two premises in Vasai and Palghar areas. The searches led to the recovery of drugs.

The contraband seized was found in physical possession of Mohammed Ajaz Yakub Shaikh, a resident of JJ Road. He had purchased 505 grams of mephedrone from a Nigerian national and was going to supply to his customer in Mumbai, the NCB statement said. Further investigation is underway to nab the supplier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

We practise our Hinduism at home, practise nationalism once we step out: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai’s 3rd hand transplant patient stable, family seeks financial help

2 arrested for raping 4 women on pretext of performing rituals

Dombivli GRP to file chargesheet in honour killing case on Monday
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP