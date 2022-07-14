South Mumbai waterlogging, rains and coastal road suspected

The incessant rains coupled with Wednesday morning’s high tide, led to waterlogging in South Mumbai areas, including Marine Drive, where monsoon waterlogging used to be a rare phenomenon.

Residents and elected public representatives stated that waterlogging was intense at areas in Marine Drive where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) construction work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The road outside Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana were waterlogged at 10am, said Harshita Narwekar, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from the area. “I was travelling to the airport from Cuffe Parade. At around 10:15am, the Marine Drive stretch was heavily flooded, leading to slow traffic movement,” said Narwekar. Waterlogging has worsened in the area due to the coastal road construction work; the area hardly saw any waterlogging earlier, said Narwekar.

Nikhil Banker, a local resident and secretary of the Marine Drive Citizen’s Action Group said that there was no waterlogging in areas where coastal road work was not being carried out.

“There was no sign of stagnant water on the minor roads and the Captain Prakash Pethe Marg where no digging work is being done. Traffic was moving smoothly from here on. The only spots that went under water were where construction work has been taken up, which are mainly areas outside the Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana,” said Banker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rati Ahuja, another south Mumbai resident, said that the minor roads in the vicinity of Oval Maidan in South Mumbai were also waterlogged for an hour on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, civic officials stated that the reason Marine Drive areas were waterlogged, was Wednesday’s high tide. “Mumbai recorded more than 100mm of rainfall on multiple occasions in the last two weeks, but not for a single day was waterlogging reported from the Marine Drive area. On Wednesday, there was a high tide, so water entered on the road, and stayed for a short while, soon after which we had flushed it out using dewatering pumps,” said a civic official.