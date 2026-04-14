SP issues show cause to MLA Rais Shaikh

MUMBAI: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a show case notice to its Bhiwandi MLA, Rais Shaikh, for alleged anti-party activities. Shaikh will have to reply within a fortnight.

Nagpur, Dec 20 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a show case notice to its Bhiwandi MLA, Rais Shaikh, for alleged anti-party activities. Shaikh will have to reply within a fortnight. (ANI Photo)

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The show-cause notice comes two months after the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) elections, in which Shaikh allegedly campaigned for Congress candidates. He is also believed to have played a crucial role in the election of BJP rebel, Narayan Chaudhary, as the new mayor of the BNMC, along with NCP (SP) Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre in February.

“You are found to have campaigned for Congress candidates during the BNMC elections. You have also been found to be part of anti-party activities and making statements that have damaged the reputation of the party,” states the letter issued by Anas Ansari, the SP’s Bhiwandi city chief. The notice was issued following a directive from the party’s state president Abu Asim Azmi.

“The allegations are completely baseless,” said Shaikh, who has been locked in a standoff with Azmi for several months. A two-time MLA from Bhiwandi East assembly constituency, Shaikh has alleged that Azmi is running the party like a “private limited company”, without mentioning his name.

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{{^usCountry}} Shaikh has also raised questions over ticket distribution in municipal elections. The Samajwadi Party has only two MLAs in Maharashtra – Azmi and Shaikh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaikh has also raised questions over ticket distribution in municipal elections. The Samajwadi Party has only two MLAs in Maharashtra – Azmi and Shaikh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shaikh is believed to be upset with the party for forcing him to withdraw his brother Salim’s candidature for the civic polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaikh is believed to be upset with the party for forcing him to withdraw his brother Salim’s candidature for the civic polls. {{/usCountry}}

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