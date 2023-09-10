Speaker to hear disqualification petitions of 53 MLAs from both Sena factions from Sept 14

Mumbai: The hearing in the disqualification petitions against 53 MLAs from both factions of Shiv Sena will begin on September 14. Some of the MLAs from both factions have been summoned for the hearing in-person or through their lawyers.

The state legislature sent the notices to the legislators on Friday and has asked them to present for the hearing on Thursday. “Three Mumbai MLAs have received the notices and we have been asked to be present in person or represented through our lawyers at 12 noon,” said a Thackeray faction MLA.

After the initial hearing next week, the MLAs are expected to be given personal hearings on subsequent dates. The state legislature has hired lawyers for the hearings which are expected to go on for at least a couple of months. A team of officials is also expected to meet the solicitor general of India Tushar Mehta on Monday before the hearing. The officials are expected to discuss the hearing and the pending petition in the Supreme Court for speedy disposal of the disqualification petitions.

As part of the split in Shiv Sena in June last year, 39 MLAs including chief minister Eknath Shinde rebelled resulting in the fall of the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi government. The Supreme Court, on May 11, asked the Assembly speaker to take a call on the disqualification of the Shiv Sena MLAs and which faction can be called the original party. After the ruling, the speaker had served notices to all 54 MLAs from both the factions asking them to submit their say.

There are five disqualification petitions pending before the speaker is filed by both factions. They are related to disqualification because of the rebellion and defying the party whip, appointment of the whip, appointment of the speaker etc. “The SC, while hearing the petition by Thackeray faction to expedite the disqualification petition, had in July this year asked the speaker to file his reply in two weeks. The SC, which is expected to hear the petition in the next few days, will be apprised about the beginning of the hearing in disqualification petitions,” said an official from the state legislature.

