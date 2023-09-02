Speeding car rams into auto in Kandivali; driver grievously injured

Mumbai: A 43-year-old autorickshaw driver suffered grievous head injuries after a speeding Toyota Fortuner rammed into his vehicle near the Evershine Millenium Paradise Circle in Kandivali East in the early hours of Friday. The driver of the car, Shahbaz Sayyed, 28, was arrested from his residence at Thakur Village, Kandivali East.

The impact of the collision resulted in the autorickshaw turning turtle, an officer from Samta Nagar police station said, adding, “The injured man, Raghuvansh Uditnarayan Tiwari, was on his way back home around 2 am when the accident occurred. He was rushed to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital.”

“We verified the incident from the CCTV footage and identified Sayyed from the registration number of the car. He was arrested on Friday morning,” the officer added.

Sayyed has been booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing injury due to rash and negligent behaviour), 338 (causing grievous injury due to rash and negligent behaviour) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

BEST bus runs over 47-year-old woman in Dahisar

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, a 47-year-old woman died after a speeding BEST bus knocked her down in Dahisar. The bus driver, Prasad Mistry, was arrested for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

According to the police, the victim, Chetna Darzi, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West, met with the accident around 7.30pm near the bus stop in front of Gokul Anand Hotel on the service road that goes towards the Western Express Highway.

“Mistry was speeding the bus and knocked down Darzi who was walking on the street. People gathered around the spot after seeing that she was under the rear wheel of the bus. Our team also reached there and took her to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer from Dahisar police station.

