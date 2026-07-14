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Speeding truck kills biker, 28, in Mumbra hit-and-run

According to police, the truck struck the motorcycle from behind, throwing both riders onto the road. The truck’s front wheel allegedly ran over Sagir, leaving him critically injured

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 08:19 AM IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: A 28-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind and ran over him in Retibunder near Mumbra on Sunday night. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash, while the deceased friend who was riding pillion suffered injuries.

Kaptan story Thane, India - July -12, 2026: .28-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind and ran over him in Retibunder near Mumbra on Sunday night. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash, while the deceased friend who was riding pillion suffered injuries. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, monday, July -12, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) I
Kaptan story Thane, India - July -12, 2026: .28-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind and ran over him in Retibunder near Mumbra on Sunday night. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash, while the deceased friend who was riding pillion suffered injuries. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, monday, July -12, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) I

The deceased was identified as Sagir Salman Khan, a resident of Sonapur in Bhandup. Police said he and his friend, Abdul Sattar Rauf Khan, 20, had travelled to the Mumbra railway station area for some work and were returning home when the accident took place around 9.30 pm.

According to police, the truck struck the motorcycle from behind, throwing both riders onto the road. The truck’s front wheel allegedly ran over Sagir, leaving him critically injured, while Abdul sustained injuries to his face and hand.

Abdul rushed Sagir to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in an autorickshaw, where doctors declared him dead before treatment. He later lodged a complaint with Mumbra police.

Police said the driver fled towards the Mumbai-Nashik Highway without stopping to help the victims.

“We are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the truck and trace the absconding driver,” the official added.

 
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