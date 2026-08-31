THANE: A speeding container truck allegedly rammed two motorcycles and another truck on the Bhiwandi-Padgha road on Saturday evening. The three motorcyclists suffered minor injuries, while the truck driver sustained severe injuries to his head, leg and abdomen and was shifted to Sion Hospital in critical condition.

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The accident took place around 7.30pm as the container truck was travelling from Mumbai towards Nashik. Police said the truck was allegedly being driven recklessly.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the truck allegedly speeding, overtaking other vehicles and hitting them.

According to police, the truck reached a speed breaker and hit two slow-moving motorcycles and a truck from behind. The riders and pillion passengers were thrown onto the road but narrowly escaped being run over. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they were given first aid before being discharged.

The truck driver, meanwhile, was trapped inside the mangled cabin after his vehicle collided with a truck ahead. Locals rescued him and took him to a nearby hospital. After receiving initial treatment, he was shifted to Sion Hospital by police.

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{{^usCountry}} Pankaj Giri, senior police inspector at Padgha Police Station, told HT, “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind his reckless driving and hitting people on the road. As the driver was severely injured in the accident, our main responsibility was to save his life. We have informed the RTO, which will investigate whether there was any problem or malfunction with the truck, such as brake failure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pankaj Giri, senior police inspector at Padgha Police Station, told HT, “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind his reckless driving and hitting people on the road. As the driver was severely injured in the accident, our main responsibility was to save his life. We have informed the RTO, which will investigate whether there was any problem or malfunction with the truck, such as brake failure.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police will also check with the hospital whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol while driving, he said.

“Currently, we have registered an accident case and further legal procedures are underway,” Giri added.