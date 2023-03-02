St Xavier’s students recreate ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’ song, win accolades

Mumbai: A group of students at St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, has recreated the hit song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’ from the movie ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’, which was shot on the campus, prominently featuring the college’s galleries, hallways and the iconic central quadrangle.

The video, which has gone viral over the past week and received over 1.6 lakh views and counting, was posted by St Xavier’s College’s Extracurricular Committee (ECC) on Instagram.

The students have left no stone unturned to include the same locations in their recreation of the popular Bollywood number. Efforts were taken to match the clothes worn by actors Genelia D’souza, Imran Khan and the remaining cast in the original song. The new rendition was created to mark the farewell of the outgoing ECC students.

The work was lauded by Aamir Khan Productions’ social media handle as well. Reposting the clip-on Instagram, the production house wrote, “Really nice to see our song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi being cherished by you after so many years. Great job guys.”

Laksh Dugar, a third-year BSc student and head of ECC, said, “We were thinking about how to give an innovative farewell to our final year students. One night, I was watching reels and I saw a clip of this song. I immediately shared the thought of recreating it with my collegemate and videographer Aryaman Verma.”

Verma, who shot the music video, said, “When I heard this idea, I was thinking about how to take all the angles which are in the original songs. Then we all talked about it, worked out any issues, and started shooting. Even with our small camera we got good output, and we were happy with the work we did.”

The students involved in this work admitted that they were not expecting such a positive response to the video. Dugar said, “It has been inspiring. We have now decided to celebrate and create more such moments for our third-year farewell on April 11.” In ECC, students have been doing such innovative things for several years but this idea is viral and has given limelight to the ECC.

Professor Ashma Agarwal, chairman of the ECC, said, “With this committee, we encourage students to do something innovative, so it’s wonderful to see them express their creativity and talents in this way. They have done very well.”